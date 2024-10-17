wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The lineup includes:
* Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher
* Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora
* Private Party vs. MxM Collection
* Kyle O’Reilly in action
You can't miss #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/XtgLUCoAGs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024
