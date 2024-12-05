wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
December 5, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Rampage on TNT, with more Continental Classic matches. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe (0 pts) vs. Kazuchika Okada (1 pt)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia (1 pt) vs. The Beast Mortos (0 pts)
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet (0 pts) vs. Komander (0 pts)
* The Vendetta (Taya Valkyrie & Deonna Purrazzo) in action
