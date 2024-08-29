wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. That includes:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Undisputed Kingdom vs. Private Party
* Mina Shirakawa in action
* Nyla Rose in action
Don’t miss all the action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/BVO5uCatVM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024