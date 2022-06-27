wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs at 7 PM ET on Youtube. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) vs. Joey Jett & Jordan Chaos
* Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate
* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. GPA & Vic Capri
* Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless
* The House Of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Brubaker & CJ Esparza
* Ethan Page vs. Serpentico
* John Silver vs. KM
* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) & Max Caster vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & 10)
A new #AEWDarkElevation drops TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@TrueWillieHobbs/@starkmanjones v @TheJordanKross/#JoeyJett
–#GunnClub/@PlatinumMax v #DarkOrder
–@MissaKate11 v @RealRubySoho
–#SwerveInOurGlory @realkeithlee/@swerveconfident v @Vic_Capri13/@GPAthinks pic.twitter.com/AF6Sw0V6cU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
