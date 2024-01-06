Lineup Announced For NJPW Battle In the Valley

The full card for NJPW Battle In the Valley is set. NJPW announced the following lineup on Friday night for their next big event, which will take place in San Jose, California and air live on TrillerTV:

* Will Ospreay vs Kazuchika Okada

* No DQ Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Trish Adora

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs

* Matt Riddle & TBA vs. TMDK Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.

* TJP vs. David Finlay

* Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.

* Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Team Filthy