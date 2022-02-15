Lineup Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the card for this week’s NJPW Strong which will feature Jay White, Fred Rosser, and more. Saturday’s show will feature the following lineup, as announced by NJPW on Monday:

The full announcement reads:

STRONG preview: U-S-of- Jay Open Challenge, Kidd vs Rosser 【NJoA】

Jay White’s open challenge takes center stage on STRONG

This week on NJPW STRONG, the U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge continues with Jay White continuing to face the best the US has to offer. Who will it be?

Main event: U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs X

The main event will see Switchblade Jay White continue his U-S-of-Jay open challenge. Instigated after he lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at Battle in the Valley, the challenge has seen the Switchblade open the doors to NJPW STRONG, first facing Christopher Daniels at Nemesis in the Vermont Hollywood.

After his victory over the Fallen Angel, White was critical of AEW for sending over a ‘washed up rookie’ to face him, demanding he face somebody considerably more elite. Will his opponent tonight be another wrestler with AEW connections?

2nd Match: Gabriel Kidd vs Fred Rosser

Gabriel Kidd goes head to head with Fred Rosser this week on STRONG. While Kidd was wrestling in japan in the early part of the pandemic, before taking time off in mid 2021, Fred Rosser was making an unexpected, but undoubtedly significant name for himself on STRONG. With an unshakable work ethic and a determination to set the bar, Mr. No Days Off has been a force to be reckoned with, but one to whom Kidd takes exception.

Having started in his career again from scratch after a start in the UK indies, Kidd has paid his dues in the LA and Noge Dojos, and takes issue with Rosser claiming that STRONG is ‘his house’. Tonight, Kidd will be fighting with cerulean blue hewn grit, but can he put away the Suntan Superman?

1st Match: LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)

Kicking off this week’s STRONG, DEFY’s dominant tag team champions Midnight Heat will be making their NJPW STRONG debuts against the LA Dojo. Kevin Knight and the DKC have been an effective team in their own right in recent months, but do they have what it takes to make a huge statement against Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl? Though Midnight Heat have few fans among the Seattle faithful, their track record is certainly impressive…