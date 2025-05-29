wrestling / News
Lineup For This Weekend’s Crusherfest 2025
Crusherfest 2025 takes place this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the event’s full lineup of matches have been revealed. This year’s iteration takes place over the coming weekend with live matches on Saturday. The card is as follows:
* Jack Vaughn vs. Tommy Dreamer
* MIAW Championship Match: Josh Moon vs. Chucko
* GLCW Championship Match: Backwoods Brown vs. Drew Hernandez with Axel Rico
* OVW Women’s Championship Match: Sophia Rose vs. Sierra vs. Stori Denali
* Joey Avalon, Chucky Bates, Sean Login, Tony Gunn, & Shane Coltrain vs. Keagan Garland, Super Z, Kal Herro, JOC, & Mike Curkov
* Devin August vs. Brandon Ballin
* Isiah Snow vs. Donovan Marcelis
The festival also announced that Jimmy Hart will not be able to appear as scheduled, while announcing the meet & greets as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Jim Herd’s Reaction To His WWE Jump
- Bully Ray Critiques the ‘Disconnect’ of Bronson Reed Joining Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW