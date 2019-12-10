wrestling / News
Lineup for This Weekend’s CZW Cage of Death on FITE.TV
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) will hold its 2019 Cage of Death event on Saturday, December 14. The event will be streamed live on FITE.TV. You can check out the updated lineup below:
* CAGE OF DEATH: Brandon Kirk with Kasey Catel vs. Jimmy LLoyd
* Wired Championship: Jordan Oliver vs. AR Fox
* WSU Title Bout: Kris Statlander vs. Brittany Blake
* CZW RULES: John Silver vs. Conor Claxton
* NO HOLDS BARRED: Alex Reynolds & John Sterling vs. Anthony Greene & Ava Everett
* YDNB vs. Jimmy Rave & Steve Mack & Azrieal
* CZW will be holding a pre-show Toys for Tots drive. Attendees can bring new, unwrapped toys.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Nitro’s Debut at Mall of America, Why He Brought Lex Luger In
- Chris Jericho on Creative Differences Between AEW and WWE, When He Started Losing Creative Freedom in WWE
- Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed