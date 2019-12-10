Lineup for This Weekend’s CZW Cage of Death on FITE.TV

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) will hold its 2019 Cage of Death event on Saturday, December 14. The event will be streamed live on FITE.TV. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* CAGE OF DEATH: Brandon Kirk with Kasey Catel vs. Jimmy LLoyd

* Wired Championship: Jordan Oliver vs. AR Fox

* WSU Title Bout: Kris Statlander vs. Brittany Blake

* CZW RULES: John Silver vs. Conor Claxton

* NO HOLDS BARRED: Alex Reynolds & John Sterling vs. Anthony Greene & Ava Everett

* YDNB vs. Jimmy Rave & Steve Mack & Azrieal

* CZW will be holding a pre-show Toys for Tots drive. Attendees can bring new, unwrapped toys.