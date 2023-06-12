This Week’s Lineups For Dark Side of the Ring & WOW – Women of Wrestling

The following programming is slated for broadcast this week (per PWInsider):

– Dark Side of the Ring’s newest episode will focus a lens on The Graham Family this Tuesday. The studio synopsis for the upcoming show reads:

Florida became a wrestling mecca for decades under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threatened to eclipse their legacy.

– The lineup announced for this weekend’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:

* Gigi Gianni vs. Kandi Krush

* Tormenta vs. Princess Aussie

* Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty vs. The Disciplinarian & GI Jane