This Week’s Lineups For Dark Side of the Ring & WOW – Women of Wrestling
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
The following programming is slated for broadcast this week (per PWInsider):
– Dark Side of the Ring’s newest episode will focus a lens on The Graham Family this Tuesday. The studio synopsis for the upcoming show reads:
Florida became a wrestling mecca for decades under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threatened to eclipse their legacy.
– The lineup announced for this weekend’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:
* Gigi Gianni vs. Kandi Krush
* Tormenta vs. Princess Aussie
* Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty vs. The Disciplinarian & GI Jane
