Various News: Lineup For AEW Dark On January 7, Baron Corbin Hypes Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler Superkicks Inflatable Santa

– Here are the segments planned for the January 7th edition of AEW Dark, which will be taped on Wednesday from Jacksonvile, FL.

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, & Scorpio Sky) vs. Kip Sabian & TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Austin & Billy Gunn

* The Nightmare Collective make an appearance.

– WWE has posted a video with Baron Corbin hyping tonight’s main event on Friday Night Smackdown. He will face Daniel Bryan and The Miz in a triple threat match for a shot at the Universal title.

– At a live event last night, Dolph Ziggler superkicked an inflatable Santa.