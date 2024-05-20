Lineup For Friday’s AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 2024

May 20, 2024 | Posted by

Gauntlet for the Gold 2024, presented by Absolute Intense Wrestling, will air exclusively on TrillerTV+ this Friday. Here is the lineup, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

*30 Person Rumble Style Battle Royal.

*AIW Absolute Championship Match: Isaiah Broner vs Chuck Stone.

AIW Intense Championship Match: Eric Taylor vs. Philly Collins

*AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot vs. To Infinity & Beyond

*Josh Prohibition vs. M-Dogg 20 Matt Cross.

*Joshua Bishop vs. Sam Holloway.

*Wes Barkley vs. Derek Dillinger.

*Dominic Garrini & Sidney Von England & Xay Garcia vs. Tom Lawlor & Shaw Mason & Tyler Jordan.

*Alec Price vs. Dex Royal vs. Mikey Montgomery vs. Marino Teneglia.