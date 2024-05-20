wrestling / News
Lineup For Friday’s AIW Gauntlet For The Gold 2024
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Gauntlet for the Gold 2024, presented by Absolute Intense Wrestling, will air exclusively on TrillerTV+ this Friday. Here is the lineup, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
*30 Person Rumble Style Battle Royal.
*AIW Absolute Championship Match: Isaiah Broner vs Chuck Stone.
AIW Intense Championship Match: Eric Taylor vs. Philly Collins
*AIW Tag Team Championship Match: Money Shot vs. To Infinity & Beyond
*Josh Prohibition vs. M-Dogg 20 Matt Cross.
*Joshua Bishop vs. Sam Holloway.
*Wes Barkley vs. Derek Dillinger.
*Dominic Garrini & Sidney Von England & Xay Garcia vs. Tom Lawlor & Shaw Mason & Tyler Jordan.
*Alec Price vs. Dex Royal vs. Mikey Montgomery vs. Marino Teneglia.
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz Discusses How WWE Pivoted on the Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, & Rock WM 40 Storyline
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Keith Lee Shares Update on His Status, Appreciates the Love From Fans
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character