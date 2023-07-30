wrestling / News
Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced three title matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. That will see CM Punk defend his ‘Real World’ Championship against Ricky Starks. Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat will be the guest referee.
* Real World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks (Ricky Steamboat is the guest referee)
* TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage
Next Saturday, 8/5
Greenville, SC#AEWCollision
Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT
Special Outside Official:
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat@CMPunk vs @starkmanjones
Next Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! pic.twitter.com/3e7Y4WELrF
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2023
