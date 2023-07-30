Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced three title matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. That will see CM Punk defend his ‘Real World’ Championship against Ricky Starks. Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat will be the guest referee.

* Real World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks (Ricky Steamboat is the guest referee)

* TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage