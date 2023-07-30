wrestling / News

Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

July 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced three title matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. That will see CM Punk defend his ‘Real World’ Championship against Ricky Starks. Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat will be the guest referee.

* Real World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks (Ricky Steamboat is the guest referee)
* TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading