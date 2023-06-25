wrestling / News
Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Collision
June 24, 2023 | Posted by
AEW announced several matches for next week’s episode of Collision, which will go head to head with WWE Money in the Bank. They include:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks
* MJF makes his Collision wrestling debut