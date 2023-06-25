Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Collision

AEW announced several matches for next week’s episode of Collision, which will go head to head with WWE Money in the Bank. They include:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* MJF makes his Collision wrestling debut