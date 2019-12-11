wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Highlights From Last Night’s Total Divas Finale
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Daga vs. TJP
* Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page
* Joey Ryan vs. Ace Romero
– Here are highlights from last night’s season finale of Total Divas:
More Trending Stories
- Fox News Comments on Lawsuit By Host Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claim Against Tyrus
- Eric Bischoff Says He Met With Master P Recently, Discusses P’s House of Glory Purchase
- WWE Confirms Wellness Policy Violations & Suspensions for Robert Roode and Primo
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product