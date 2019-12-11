wrestling / News

Various News: Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Highlights From Last Night’s Total Divas Finale

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

– Here is the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Daga vs. TJP
* Rich Swann vs. Ethan Page
* Joey Ryan vs. Ace Romero

– Here are highlights from last night’s season finale of Total Divas:

