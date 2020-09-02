wrestling / News

Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Impact has two matches and a segment set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches and segment will take place on next week’s show:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz
* Chris Bey vs. TJP
* Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae and Susie

Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV and Twitch next Tuesday.

