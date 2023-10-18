Lineup For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Night One

NXT Halloween Havoc kicks off next week, and the card for night one is official. WWE announced the following for the special episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Chase U

* Lights Out Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

* Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* Lexis King vs. TBA

* Robert Stone vs. Bron Breakker