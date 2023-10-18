wrestling / News

Lineup For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Night One

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

NXT Halloween Havoc kicks off next week, and the card for night one is official. WWE announced the following for the special episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Chase U
* Lights Out Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport
* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice
* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan
* Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
* Lexis King vs. TBA
* Robert Stone vs. Bron Breakker

