Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Block on A&E: Kurt Angle, More

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

Next Sunday’s WWE programming block on A&E will feature Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. Scheduled for the A&E evening block of WWE shows are the following, according to cable listings:

6 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Mick Foley
8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Kurt Angle
10 PM: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle
11 PM: WWE Smack Talk: Paul Heyman
11:30 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures – Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine

