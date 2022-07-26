Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Block on A&E: Kurt Angle, More

Next Sunday’s WWE programming block on A&E will feature Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. Scheduled for the A&E evening block of WWE shows are the following, according to cable listings:

6 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Mick Foley

8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Kurt Angle

10 PM: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle

11 PM: WWE Smack Talk: Paul Heyman

11:30 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures – Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine