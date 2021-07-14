Lineup for Night One of AEW Fyter Fest Tonight, IWGP US Title Match Set

Tonight will see AEW present the first night of Fyter Fest, another branded episode of Dynamite, with two title matches in place. The show includes:

* IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (w/ Don Callis & Doc Gallows)

* FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page to speak