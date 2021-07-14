wrestling

Lineup for Night One of AEW Fyter Fest Tonight, IWGP US Title Match Set

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest 7-7-21

Tonight will see AEW present the first night of Fyter Fest, another branded episode of Dynamite, with two title matches in place. The show includes:

* IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (w/ Don Callis & Doc Gallows)
* FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hangman Page to speak

