Various News: Lineup For ROH’s TV Tapings Next Week, Matt Hardy Talks About His Action Figures, Trademark Application Filed For Harley Race

– ROH will hold a TV tapings on August 24 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, before going to Nashville for Honor for Hall on August 25. Here are the cards for each event:

Center Stage

* Bandido vs. Marty Scurll

* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises

* LSG vs. PJ Black vs. Chase Owens

* Matt Taven, The Briscoes, and Shane Taylor vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, and RUSH

* Sumie Sakai vs. Angelina Love

Honor For All

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Lifeblood (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Rock ‘N Roll Express (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. TBA (ROH World TV Championship)

* RUSH vs. Vinny Marseglia

* Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Jeff Cobb (Defy or Deny Match)

– Homer Jones filed a trademark on August 12 for Harley Race for the following purposes:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing for wear in wrestling games. FIRST USE: 19991103. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19991103

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 19991103. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19991103

Jones is associated with HarleyRace.com and Race’s promotion World League Wrestling.

– Matt Hardy is the latest guest on Major Wrestling Figure podcast, where he talks about his action figure collection.