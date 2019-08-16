wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For ROH’s TV Tapings Next Week, Matt Hardy Talks About His Action Figures, Trademark Application Filed For Harley Race
– ROH will hold a TV tapings on August 24 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, before going to Nashville for Honor for Hall on August 25. Here are the cards for each event:
Center Stage
* Bandido vs. Marty Scurll
* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises
* LSG vs. PJ Black vs. Chase Owens
* Matt Taven, The Briscoes, and Shane Taylor vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, and RUSH
* Sumie Sakai vs. Angelina Love
Honor For All
* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Lifeblood (ROH World Six-Man Championship)
* The Briscoes (c) vs. Rock ‘N Roll Express (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Shane Taylor (c) vs. TBA (ROH World TV Championship)
* RUSH vs. Vinny Marseglia
* Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Jeff Cobb (Defy or Deny Match)
– Homer Jones filed a trademark on August 12 for Harley Race for the following purposes:
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing for wear in wrestling games. FIRST USE: 19991103. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19991103
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 19991103. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19991103
Jones is associated with HarleyRace.com and Race’s promotion World League Wrestling.
– Matt Hardy is the latest guest on Major Wrestling Figure podcast, where he talks about his action figure collection.
