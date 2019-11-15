wrestling / News
Lineup For Saturday’s House Of Glory Event Dedicated To Matt Travis
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Tomorrow’s House of Glory No Limit will be dedicated to the late Matt Travis. Travis, 25, passed away last Saturday when a dump truck made an illegal left U-Turn and crossed into the bicycle lane where Travis was biking home from wrestling practice. Travis was wearing a HOG Hoodie at the time and his next of kin were found after the hospital contacted HOG’s Brian XL.
Scheduled for HOG:
Signing at 4 PM:
*The Rock “N” Roll Express
*Kurt Angle
*TJ Perkins
7 PM – No LImits:
*Violette vs. Kris Statlander
*Crown Jewel Championship: “LuchaHero” Mantequillas vs. TJ Perkins
*HOG 6 Way Championship: Charles Mason vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Facade vs. ? vs. ? vs. ?
*Low-Ki vs. Leroy Green
