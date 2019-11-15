Lineup For Saturday’s House Of Glory Event Dedicated To Matt Travis

– Tomorrow’s House of Glory No Limit will be dedicated to the late Matt Travis. Travis, 25, passed away last Saturday when a dump truck made an illegal left U-Turn and crossed into the bicycle lane where Travis was biking home from wrestling practice. Travis was wearing a HOG Hoodie at the time and his next of kin were found after the hospital contacted HOG’s Brian XL.

Scheduled for HOG:

Signing at 4 PM:

*The Rock “N” Roll Express

*Kurt Angle

*TJ Perkins

7 PM – No LImits:

*Violette vs. Kris Statlander

*Crown Jewel Championship: “LuchaHero” Mantequillas vs. TJ Perkins

*HOG 6 Way Championship: Charles Mason vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Facade vs. ? vs. ? vs. ?

*Low-Ki vs. Leroy Green