Lineup For St. Patrick’s Day Slam Edition of AEW Dynamite

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite St Patrick's Day Slam Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘St Patrick’s Day Slam’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight with two title matches. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match for AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
* Adam Cole & reDRagon vs. Hangman Page, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor
* Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

