Lineup For This Coming Weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW - Women Of Wrestling Image Credit: WOW - Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women Of Wrestling airs its 44th episode this coming weekend, and the lineup has been revealed. The lineup for the show, which airs on syndication over the weekend, is (per PWInsider:

* Keta Rush vs. BK Rhythm

* Las Bandidas vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce

* Tormenta vs. Robbie Rocket

* Tiki Chamorro & the Tonga Twins vs. Chainsaw, Holidead and Voodoo

