Lineup For This Saturday’s AAA TripleMania – Monterrey 2024

Lucha Libre AAA holds the TripleMania – Monterrey event this coming weekend.

The show, which takes place on April 27th, will feature the crowning of a new AAA Mega Champion. Here is the card:

– Main Event: Alberto El Patron vs. Nic Nemeth to determine the new AAA Mega Champion

– Trios Match: Vampiro & Pagano & El Mesias vs. Cibernetico & Dark Ozz & Dark Cuervo.

– Trios Match: Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall & Parker Boudreaux & Sam Adonis.

– Trios Match: Negro Casas & TBA vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & TBA

– The Copa Bardahl Battle Royal – Participants TBA

– Faby Apache & Estrellita & Sexy Star & Reina Dorada vs. Dalys & Flammer & La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla.