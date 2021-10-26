Lineup For This Weekend’s Halloween-Themed ROH TV

ROH has a Halloween theme for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, and the lineup is online. The show will feature the following matches:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses and Kaun) vs. PCO, Sledge and Danhausen

* Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Four Corner Survival Tag Team Match: Teams to be determined at random

* Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize & Max The Impaler