wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Includes ROH World Title Match
All Elite Wrestling has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including an ROH World title match. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh Woods
* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels
* Athena vs. Viva Van
* Spanish Announce Project vs. Best Friends & Danhausen
* The Bollywood Boyz vs. The Kingdom
* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Amira & Danika Della Rouge
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl
* Ari Daivari, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. The House of Black
* Brian Cage vs. Schaff
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico
* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in action
The #ROH World Championship is on the line TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation: #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO takes on former #ROH Pure Champ @WoodsIsTheGoods!
Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/eYGFGhS9rs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2023
TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation! It's @facdaniels v @bandidowrestler, @SexyChuckieT+@trentylocks v Luther+@KingSerpentico, @MattTaven+@RealMikeBennett and #ROH Women's World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG in action, plus so much more!
Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/TVkmXytBWj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2023
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB to see @MarinaShafir & @NylaRoseBeast, Eddie Kingston & @Ortiz_Powerful and @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy in action, plus so much more! pic.twitter.com/gWVzeDgzF5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2023
On #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, catch #HouseOfBlack (@malakaiblxck @SNM_Buddy @Brodyxking) v @ryrynemnem+@PAvalon+@AriyaDaivari, @briancagegmsi and @TrueWillieHobbs in action, and so much more! pic.twitter.com/cIWpE3TJjk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2023
