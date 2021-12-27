wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Includes The Dark Order vs. The Gunn Club
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. It includes the following matches:
* The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. The Gunn Club
* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Fodder, JR Miller & Brandon Scott
* Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Movie Myk & Alexander Moss
* Shawn Spears vs. Lee Moriarty
* Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura
* Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart
