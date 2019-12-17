wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark, Latest MLW Fusion Now Online, Zack Ryder Marks Anniversary
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, which will stream on Youtube.
*The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. PAC & Jack Evans & Angelico.
*Kris Statlander vs. Bea Priestley.
*Vickie Guerrero as guest commentator.
*SCU vs. Private Party.
*Britt Baker vs. Machiko.
– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online. You can find 411’s recap by clicking here.
– Zack Ryder took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of his WWE Smackdown debut, with Curt Hawkins as the “Edgeheads”.
He wrote: “On this day…12 years ago…@thecurthawkins & I officially became Edgeheads and helped @edgeratedr win the World Heavyweight Championship. Thank you Adam…I love you. #StillHere #Raw”
On this day…12 years ago…@thecurthawkins & I officially became Edgeheads and helped @edgeratedr win the World Heavyweight Championship. Thank you Adam…I love you. #StillHere #Raw pic.twitter.com/xbBHJWvBIk
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 17, 2019
