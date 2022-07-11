Lineup For This Week’s Episode of NWA Powerrr: The Race to the Chase Begins

The National Wrestling Alliance will present a new episode of NWA Powerrr this Tuesday on FITE, as the Race to the Chase tournament begins. The lineup includes:

* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Pope vs. Brian Myers

* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Thom Lattimer vs. Chris Adonis

* KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay

