Lineup For This Week’s Episode of NWA Powerrr: The Race to the Chase Begins

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The National Wrestling Alliance will present a new episode of NWA Powerrr this Tuesday on FITE, as the Race to the Chase tournament begins. The lineup includes:

* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm
* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Pope vs. Brian Myers
* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Thom Lattimer vs. Chris Adonis
* KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay

