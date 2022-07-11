wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s Episode of NWA Powerrr: The Race to the Chase Begins
The National Wrestling Alliance will present a new episode of NWA Powerrr this Tuesday on FITE, as the Race to the Chase tournament begins. The lineup includes:
* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm
* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Pope vs. Brian Myers
* Race to the Chase Qualifying Match: Thom Lattimer vs. Chris Adonis
* KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay
This week on #NWAPOWERRR The #RaceToTheChase tournament to decide who will face NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for the #10lbsOfGold at #NWA74 BEGINS! @nwa pic.twitter.com/EJuu9Uqu6W
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2022
#RacetotheChase Qualifying Match: “the Most Professional Wrestler” @Myers_Wrestling vs @DaBlackPope! pic.twitter.com/wXfusBxE5A
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2022
The MAIN EVENT of #NWAPowerrr “the Perfect Storm” @RealTimStorm RETURNS to World title contention as he faces the man whose legacy is tied to both the #10lbsOfGold and his own, the “National Treasure” @RealNickAldis, in a #RaceToTheChase Qualifying Match! #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/T7AQNxB5c2
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2022
