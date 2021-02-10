wrestling / News

Lineup For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight with new episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion, with big matches set for each. This week’s Fusion includes:

* Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid
* ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit
* Calvin Tankman in action
* Filthy Island Control Center

NXT will serve as the go-home show for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, with the following matches:

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Cameron Grimes returns

Finally, AEW Dynamite will include a huge interpromotional matchup as it’s main event. That show features:

* Falls Count Anywhere Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela
* Women’s Eliminator Tournament First Round: Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa
* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed
* PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Sting interviewed by Tony Schiavone
* Hangman Page speaks

