Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion Features Falls Count Anywhere Match

November 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Chris DeJoseph

This week’s MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports will feature a Falls Count Anywhere match, as well as a National Openweight title match. The card airs tomorrow night. It features:

*Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc.

*Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady.

*National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James

MLW: Fusion, Joseph Lee

