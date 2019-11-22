wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion Features Falls Count Anywhere Match
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
This week’s MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports will feature a Falls Count Anywhere match, as well as a National Openweight title match. The card airs tomorrow night. It features:
*Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc.
*Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady.
*National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James
