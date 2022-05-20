Lineup For This Week’s NJPW Strong

May 20, 2022 | Posted by

New Japan Pro Wrestling will present a new episode of NJPW Strong tomorrow night on FITE TV and New Japan World. The lineup includes:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita

* Brody King, Rust Taylor & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP

* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto