wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s NJPW Strong
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present a new episode of NJPW Strong tomorrow night on FITE TV and New Japan World. The lineup includes:
* Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita
* Brody King, Rust Taylor & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP
* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Reportedly Taking Over Stephanie McMahon’s Duties During WWE Leave of Absence
- Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match
- Ahmed Johnson On Being Part of WWE Video Games, Says Financially It Was a ‘Waste Of Time’
- More Notes On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence, Reaction Backstage