Lineup For This Week’s NJPW Strong

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present a new episode of NJPW Strong tomorrow night on FITE TV and New Japan World. The lineup includes:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita
* Brody King, Rust Taylor & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP
* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto

