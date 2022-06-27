wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Includes An Update on Matt Cardona
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
The National Wrestling Alliance has revealed the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which includes an update on Matt Cardona. The episode airs tomorrow on FITE, then on Youtube this Friday.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection
* Chelsea Green & Max the Impaler vs. Jennacide & Missa Kate
* Rodney Mack vs. Anthony Andrews
* PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo vs. Sal the Pal
* An update on Matt Cardona
The #NWAPowerrr road trip rages on as we bring you part 3 of #KnoxOut coming to you from #Knoxville!
📺 FIRST on FITE Tuesdays.
💥 FREE on YouTube Fridays.
⏰ 6:05 EST
🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/Ck74mPFUPV
— NWA (@nwa) June 27, 2022
