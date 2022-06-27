Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr Includes An Update on Matt Cardona

The National Wrestling Alliance has revealed the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which includes an update on Matt Cardona. The episode airs tomorrow on FITE, then on Youtube this Friday.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection

* Chelsea Green & Max the Impaler vs. Jennacide & Missa Kate

* Rodney Mack vs. Anthony Andrews

* PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo vs. Sal the Pal

* An update on Matt Cardona