WWE News: Lineup For This Week’s NXT and NXT UK, This Week’s European Tour Dates, Celtic Warrior Workout With Drew McIntyre

– This week’s episode of NXT features Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair and Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle. Meanwhile, this week’s NXT UK will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

– Here are this week’s dates for WWE’s European tour:

Wednesday 5/8 – Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Thursday 5/9 – Raw in Brussels, Belgium.

Thursday 5/9 – Smackdown in Dublin, Ireland.

Friday 5/10 – Smackdown in Helsinki, Finland.

Friday 5/10 – Raw in Marseille, France.

Saturday 5/11 – Smackdown in Stockholm Sweden.

Saturday 5/11 – Raw in Newcastle, England

Sunday 5/12 – Raw in Liverpool, England

Sunday 5/12 – Smackdown in Oslo, Norway

– The latest video from Celtic Warrior Workouts features Drew McIntyre: