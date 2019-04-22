WWE News: Lineup For This Week’s NXT and NXT UK, NXT House Shows This Thursday, Details On Latest Worlds Collide Special

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT UK:

*Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside.

*Moustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews.

*WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm makes a vow.

– Here are the matches for this week’s NXT:

*WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.

*WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience vs. Street Profits.

*Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzo vs. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

*Humberto Carillo vs. Jaxson Ryder.

– WWE will air another Worlds Collide special this Wednesday, focusing on the female superstars. It features the following matches:

*Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven.

*Sonya Deville vs. Io Shirai.

*Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray.

*WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE NXT has two live events this Thursday at the Orlando Live Events in Casselberry, Florida and The Ralston Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, The Viking Experience, Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Matt Riddle are advertised for Nebraska. Nothing is advertised for Florida at this time.