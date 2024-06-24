wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s ROH TV Episode, Updated Live Event Schedule
June 24, 2024 | Posted by
– The upcoming matches for the next episode of Ring of Honor on ROH TV are as follows:
* Mark Briscoe, the ROH Champion, will face off against Kyle Fletcher.
* Wheeler Yuta, the ROH Pure Champion, will take on Lee Moriarty in a Proving Ground Match.
* The Undisputed Kingdom, consisting of Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, the ROH Tag Team Champions, will go up against Gran Metalik & Komander in a Proving Ground Match.
* Juice Robinson & The Gunns will be competing against The Dark Order.
– Ring of Honor will be hosting events in Arlington, TX at the Esports Stadium Arlington on the following dates:
* 7/26 – Death Before Dishonor live PPV.
* 7/28 – TV Taping at 1 PM.
* 7/28 – TV Taping at 6 PM.
* 8/11 – TV Taping at 1 PM.
* 8/11 – TV Taping at 6 PM