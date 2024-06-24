Lineup For This Week’s ROH TV Episode, Updated Live Event Schedule

– The upcoming matches for the next episode of Ring of Honor on ROH TV are as follows:

* Mark Briscoe, the ROH Champion, will face off against Kyle Fletcher.

* Wheeler Yuta, the ROH Pure Champion, will take on Lee Moriarty in a Proving Ground Match.

* The Undisputed Kingdom, consisting of Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, the ROH Tag Team Champions, will go up against Gran Metalik & Komander in a Proving Ground Match.

* Juice Robinson & The Gunns will be competing against The Dark Order.

– Ring of Honor will be hosting events in Arlington, TX at the Esports Stadium Arlington on the following dates:

* 7/26 – Death Before Dishonor live PPV.

* 7/28 – TV Taping at 1 PM.

* 7/28 – TV Taping at 6 PM.

* 8/11 – TV Taping at 1 PM.

* 8/11 – TV Taping at 6 PM