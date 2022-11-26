Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling

The card is set for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling. You can check out the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:

* UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz vs. Dom Kubrick

* Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels

* Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz

* Vipress vs. Mylo

* Lord Crewe vs. El Primohenio

* R3 vs. Koto Hiro