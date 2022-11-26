wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
The card is set for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling. You can check out the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:
* UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz vs. Dom Kubrick
* Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels
* Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz
* Vipress vs. Mylo
* Lord Crewe vs. El Primohenio
* R3 vs. Koto Hiro
