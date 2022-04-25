wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
– The United Wrestling Network has the lineup for this week’s episode, which will be hitting syndication. You can check out the card for this week’s show below, per PWInsider:
* UWN Champion Chris Dickinson appears
* Danny Limelight vs. Karl Fredericks
* Mylo Matters vs. Johnnie Robbiee
* The Wolf Zaddies vs. Reno Scum
The companys next taping takes place in Irvine, California on May 17th and you can get tickets here.
