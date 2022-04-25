Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling

– The United Wrestling Network has the lineup for this week’s episode, which will be hitting syndication. You can check out the card for this week’s show below, per PWInsider:

* UWN Champion Chris Dickinson appears

* Danny Limelight vs. Karl Fredericks

* Mylo Matters vs. Johnnie Robbiee

* The Wolf Zaddies vs. Reno Scum

The companys next taping takes place in Irvine, California on May 17th and you can get tickets here.