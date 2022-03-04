Lineup For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up Includes A Tag Team Match

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, which includes Legado del Fantasma in a tag team match. They will face Malik Blade and Edris Enofé. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The show includes:

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofé

* Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

* Erica Yan vs. Tiffany Stratton

On an epic edition of NXT Level Up, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade battle Legado del Fantasma in a high-stakes collision, Dante Chen and Javier Bernal engage in a thrilling fight, and Erica Yan takes on Tiffany Stratton.

Blade and Enofé have always possessed the raw tools to succeed on any brand, but since teaming up, they seem to be competing with more confidence, which was buoyed by their breakthrough victory against Legado del Fantasma in the first round of the Dusty Classic.

Now, the two talented tandems will collide in a highly anticipated rematch, which figures to feature no shortage of intensity or aerial assaults.

Plus, in a matchup of two popular young Superstars, Chen and Bernal each seek a monumental win.

Chen has recently had his hands full with Duke Hudson on NXT 2.0, suffering his first loss to his towering nemesis, while the exciting newcomer Bernal hopes to score an upset and notch his first career victory.

And Stratton, who is fresh off a noteworthy win over Wendy Choo, has decided to grace NXT Level Up with her presence. She’ll be opposed by the energetic Yan, who went toe-to-toe with Lash Legend on one of the final editions of 205 Live and now ventures to NXT Level Up for an intriguing clash with Stratton.