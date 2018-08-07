Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Lineup For Thursday’s Impact, Show Set For Summerslam Sunday, Kaitlyn Comments on The Mae Young Classic

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Sydal Impact WRestling

– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Alisha Edwards
* Desi Hit Squad vs. Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams
* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that they’ll be hosting a crossover show with NGW on Twitch on Sunday, August 19, 2018. The show starts at 4PM ET, so it will run against the Summerslam pre-show…

– Kaitlyn posted the following ahead of tomorrow’s Mae Young Classic tapings…

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Kaitlyn, Mae Young Classic, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading