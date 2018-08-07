wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Thursday’s Impact, Show Set For Summerslam Sunday, Kaitlyn Comments on The Mae Young Classic
– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* Champion Austin Aries vs. Eddie Edwards
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Alisha Edwards
* Desi Hit Squad vs. Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams
* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr.
– Impact Wrestling has announced that they’ll be hosting a crossover show with NGW on Twitch on Sunday, August 19, 2018. The show starts at 4PM ET, so it will run against the Summerslam pre-show…
– Kaitlyn posted the following ahead of tomorrow’s Mae Young Classic tapings…
