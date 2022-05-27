wrestling / News
Lineup For Today’s AEW Rampage: Final Show Before Double or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling will present the final episode of AEW Rampage before Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV today on TNT. It will have a special start time of 6:30 PM ET due to NHL coverage. The show includes:
* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
* Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal (William Regal on commentary)
* Scorpio Sky will receive a new TNT title
* The Young Bucks will be in action.
