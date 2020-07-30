wrestling / News
Lineup For Today’s Episode of NXT UK
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
Today’s episode of NXT UK will be a ‘Best of’ special with the following matches listed:
* Pete Dunne vs. Noam Dar
* Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners
* Isla Dawn vs. Xia Brookside
