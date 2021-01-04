wrestling / News
Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling returns to new content tomorrow night after taking the holidays off to showcase the best of 2020. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Nevaeh & Havok vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace
* Blake Christian & KC Navarro vs. Ace Austin & Crazzy Steve
* Eric Young & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino
* Three Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
* Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers to appear.
