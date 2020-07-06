wrestling / News
Lineup for Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling will have another all-new episode tomorrow night on AXS TV, as the company continues the build to Slammiversary. As previously noted, Impact will air at 9 PM ET tomorrow night, an hour later than usual. The lineup includes:
– Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan
– Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
– Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae & Susie
– TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Deaners vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL
TUESDAY at the special start time of 9/8c on @AXSTV! @TheSamiCallihan vs. @Walking_Weapon @JordynneGrace vs. @Kimber_Lee90 @WeAreRosemary and @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @realsuyung and @IamKylieRae @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vl4vOc5iuK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2020
