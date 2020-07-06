wrestling / News

Lineup for Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

July 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace Kimber Lee Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will have another all-new episode tomorrow night on AXS TV, as the company continues the build to Slammiversary. As previously noted, Impact will air at 9 PM ET tomorrow night, an hour later than usual. The lineup includes:

– Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan
– Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
– Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae & Susie
– TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Deaners vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL

