Lineup for Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will have another all-new episode tomorrow night on AXS TV, as the company continues the build to Slammiversary. As previously noted, Impact will air at 9 PM ET tomorrow night, an hour later than usual. The lineup includes:

– Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan

– Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

– Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

– TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Deaners vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL