Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Episode of NJPW Strong

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Strong on New Japan World, featuring the debut of the NEVER concept. Matches include:

* Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight
* TJP vs. Hikuleo
* PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne
* David Finlay and Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA and Chase Owens

