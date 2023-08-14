Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s NWA Powerrr: EC3, Kamille, More

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr. It includes:

* EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage w/ Aron Stevens)

* Non-Title Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Paige

* Talos vs. Judias

* AJ Cazana & Natalia Markova vs. Magic Inc (Magic Jake Dumas & CJ)

* The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor w/ Thrillbilly Silas Mason) vs. Joe Alonzo & Colby Corino