wrestling / News
Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s NWA Powerrr: EC3, Kamille, More
August 14, 2023 | Posted by
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr. It includes:
* EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage w/ Aron Stevens)
* Non-Title Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Paige
* Talos vs. Judias
* AJ Cazana & Natalia Markova vs. Magic Inc (Magic Jake Dumas & CJ)
* The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor w/ Thrillbilly Silas Mason) vs. Joe Alonzo & Colby Corino