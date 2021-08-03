wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s 100th Episode of AEW Dark
– As noted, tonight will mark the 100th episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on the official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST, and a number of stars will be in action, including John Moxley, PAC, Eddie Kingston, Hikaru Shida, and more.
11 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark thus far. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge
* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Maxx
* Dante Martin vs. Eddie Kingston
* Jack Evans vs. PAC
* Reka Tehaka vs. Penelope Ford
* Varsity Blonds and Sydal Brothers vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Acclaimed
* Diamante vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
* Capt. Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow
* Kenzie Page vs. Tay Conti
* The Wingmen vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta
* Chaos Project vs. Lucha Brothers
Join us tomorrow night to celebrate the 100th episode of #AEWDark. @JonMoxley, @shidahikaru, @TayConti_, @BASTARDPAC are all in action + MORE!
Watch #AEWDark100 tomorrow night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/j5Ldr19yLJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2021
