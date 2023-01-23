Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More

WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:

* United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

* The Trial of Sami Zayn featuring the Tribal Court

* Legends to appear including Booker T, Lita, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page.