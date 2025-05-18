Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: WWE LFG Finals, More

The A&E WWE programming block for tonight features the finals of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “It’s the LFG Finals from New York City! Which coach will be awarded the LFG Championship belt? And which Future Greats will become the newest members of NXT?”

9:30 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments: DX – “Counting down the top moments of the controversial Degeneration X; they pushed the envelope with their sophomoric shenanigans and lewd humor, but in doing so, they revolutionized professional wrestling.”

10:01 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments: Money in the Bank Cash-Ins – “Looking at the heritage of Money in the Bank; superstars climb a ladder and battle for the chance to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract for a championship title opportunity; reliving the very first cash-in from 2005 and subsequent moments.”