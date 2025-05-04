wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: WWE LFG Playoffs Start, More
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
The A&E WWE programming block for tonight features two episodes of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:
7:00 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – WCW (Repeat)
7:30 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Raw in the ’90s (Repeat)
8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The playoffs begin; emotions run high, as the female future greats face off to see who will advance to the semi-finals, and who will be sent home.”
9:30 PM: WWE LFG – “The male future greats compete in the semifinal matches of the LFG playoffs; two will move onto the finals at Madison Square Garden, while the other two will be forced to say goodbye.”
11:04 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – The First Decade (Repeat)
11:34 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – nWo (Repeat)