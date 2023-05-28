Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Goldberg On Most Wanted Treasures, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures featuring Goldberg and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake “The Snake” Roberts

8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret “Hitman” Hart

9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Stone Cold Front” (Premiere)

11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Sgt. Slaughter; Iron Sheik